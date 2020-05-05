Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have arrested four Burkinabés at Balibe Inland Post in the Lawra District of the Upper West Region.

They were nabbed when they attempted using unapproved routes within the Hamile Sector Command, to enter into the country.

The ECOWAS nationals ranging ages 22 and 39, were on board a Hyundai Grace H300 mini bus with registration number AS 3289-11, en route Wa to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the GIS said in a statement.

“Our preliminary investigations reveal that their migration was for economic purposes,” Immigration officials said.

Despite ECOWAS protocols allowing free movement of goods and persons across member states, Ghana shut all its borders on March 21 in a bid to stop importation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GIS indicated that preliminary health checks have been carried out to enable the Hamile Immigration Control to prepare them for repatriation to their home country, Burkina Faso.