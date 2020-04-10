Joe Mettle opens up on marrying Berla Mundi

Gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has finally addressed rumours that he is set to tie the knot with broadcaster Berla Mundi in a lavish wedding after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Replying a fan, Comfort Connie, after he made a post of his ministry on Instagram, the musician described the rumours as false.

According to him, there is no iota of truth that he is dating Berla Mundi.

Over the past few days, several news portals reported that the ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hitmaker would’ve married the beautiful news presenter if not for Covid-19 limiting social activities last month.

This was what ensued:

Comfort Connie: Joe Mettle, but bro are u getting married to Berla?😢

Joe Mettle: @comfort_connie false news madam