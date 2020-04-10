President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will absorb the electricity bills of low-income consumers in the country for April, May and June.

According to him, the remaining consumers, who fall outside of this category, will enjoy a 50 per cent reduction in the cost of electricity for the same period.

The President made this known in his sixth televised address to the nation since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country, on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Read key quotes below:

“Other categories of consumers will enjoy a 50 per cent discount within the same period. For all other consumers, residential and commercial, the government will absorb 50 per cent of your electricity bill for this period using your March 2020 bill as the benchmark,” he noted.

Watch video below: