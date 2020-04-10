President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced plans to absorb the electricity bills of low-income consumers in the country for April, May and June.

“We have decided further measure of mitigation for Ghanaians for the next three months…Government will fully absorb electricity bills for the poorest of the poor, ie: lifeline consumers. This will cover persons who consume 0 to 50-kilowatt hours per month for this period,” he announced during his 6th address on measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

This, President Akufo-Addo, noted forms part of relief interventions by the State amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, other categories of consumers will enjoy a 50 per cent discount within the same period.

“For all other consumers, residential and commercial, the government will absorb 50 per cent of your electricity bill for this period using your March 2020 bill as the benchmark. If your electricity bill is GH₵100.00, you will be paying GH¢50.00 with government absorbing the remaining GH¢50.00,” he added.





