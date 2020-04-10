Hiplife grand-papa, Reggie Rockstone, has replied a fan who trolled him for living in his father’s house and not his own house as an entertainer for three decades in the music space.

The troll came after dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, made it public that Mr Rockstone is broke otherwise he wouldn’t be living in a house his father built for himself.

In an Instagram video to address a video of a young man wanting to gang rape his daughter, a fan with username, rolls_classic, had this question to ask in the comment section:

Rolls_classic: So is it true that you still live in your father’s house as Shatta Wale said?

Reggie Rockstone: rolls_classic yes and he died years ago but this is all you have to contribute to all i just said about a child rapist? smh! Big house in a residential area East Cantoments where he also built me a studio Shatta came to! Where me and Beenie Man recorded ask Shatta he was there! I shall also leave all i have for my kids and you should also so do! Bless his soul.

