Restrictions on movements in Accra and Kumasi by one more week from Monday, April 13, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this in his 6th address to the nation on measures being put in place to fight Covid-19, also known as coronavirus.

These areas have recorded significant numbers of virus infections and the President is convinced an extension is crucial in reducing the spread

Ghana’s coronavirus case count stands at 378 as of Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Below are some infographics from the President’s address: