Ghana will close all land, sea and air borders to human traffic until further notice, President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated.

This, he said, is part of new measures to combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) as positive cases climb to 378 with six deaths.

In a 6th televised speech on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus on Thursday April 9, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said the decision to close down the borders has been justified.

He explained that 79 percent of the over 300 confirmed cases were imported.

“Clearly until we have the situation fully under control, we cannot at this time open our borders. They will have to remain shut until further notice,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.