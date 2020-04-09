President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the restrictions on movements in Accra and Kumasi by one more week from Monday, April 13, 2020.

Delivering his sixth address on the progress of the national campaign to defeat the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, the President said on Thursday that although the efforts have been successful, the country was not yet out of the woods.

Two weeks ago, a 14-day restriction on movements in parts of the Greater Accra region and Kumasi in the Ashanti region, was implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown has been implemented in parts of the country where significant numbers of virus infections have been recorded.