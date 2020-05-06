Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, says his decision to play the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) cost him a big move to Manchester City.

The 33-year-old, despite playing in his homeland, fell out with fans for some mistakes during play.

Striker Gyan netted once at the championship – a penalty in the opening game against Guinea.

Ghana won bronze with Egypt emerging as champions.

“I regret playing at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations because I was injured but I felt I needed to sacrifice but yet I was criticised [for my performance],” he told GTV Sports+.

READ ALSO

“I really regret playing in the tournament because even after that I had to go out for five months.

“I was supposed to sign for Manchester City but I missed.

“That has been one of my biggest regrets with the national team.”

After the second group game, striker Gyan threatened to walk out of the Ghana team after it emerged his family was attacked by angry fans after the match.

Reports said it took a presidential intervention to prevent him from leaving the camp.

After the tournament where the Black Stars suffered a semi-final elimination, the striker moved from Udinese to French side Rennes in the summer.