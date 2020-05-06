Hitz FM‘s U Sey Wetin host, Prince Tsegah (Da Don), couldn’t hold back emotions when he had to press the button for the cremation of his late 82-year-old mother, Vivian Seshie Tsegah.

The funeral ceremony, which took place on May 1, 2020 at the Lashibi Funeral Home and Crematorium, had many celebrities in attendance.

Vivian Seshie Tsegah, late mother of Prince Tsegah

Contrary to general impression that it was done by staff of the crematorium, Mr Tsegah rather did press the button which led to him breaking down in tears.

Don Tsegah in tears at mother’s funeral

He had to be escorted out of the premises as he cried like a baby.

Don Tsegah sheds tears at mother’s funeral

The funeral ceremony was graced by stars like Stonebwoy, Nana Boroo, Prince Williams, Rex Omar, Mark Okraku Mantey and a host of others in the media fraternity.

Meanwhile, social distancing was truly observed at the public gathering.

Don Tsegah in tears as he gets consoled at mother’s funeral