Prince Tsegah (Da Don) mourns his later mother after she was cremated
Prince Tsegah (Da Don) mourns his later mother after she was cremated

Hitz FM‘s U Sey Wetin host, Prince Tsegah (Da Don), couldn’t hold back emotions when he had to press the button for the cremation of his late 82-year-old mother, Vivian Seshie Tsegah.

The funeral ceremony, which took place on May 1, 2020 at the Lashibi Funeral Home and Crematorium, had many celebrities in attendance.

Hitz FM's U Sey Wetin host Prince Tsegah couldnt hold back emotions when he had to press the button for the cremation of his late 82-year-old mother, Vivian Seshie Tsegah.
Vivian Seshie Tsegah, late mother of Prince Tsegah

Contrary to general impression that it was done by staff of the crematorium, Mr Tsegah rather did press the button which led to him breaking down in tears.

Hitz FM's U Sey Wetin host Prince Tsegah couldnt hold back emotions when he had to press the button for the cremation of his late 82-year-old mother, Vivian Seshie Tsegah.
Don Tsegah in tears at mother’s funeral

He had to be escorted out of the premises as he cried like a baby.

Hitz FM's U Sey Wetin host Prince Tsegah couldnt hold back emotions when he had to press the button for the cremation of his late 82-year-old mother, Vivian Seshie Tsegah.
Don Tsegah sheds tears at mother’s funeral

The funeral ceremony was graced by stars like Stonebwoy, Nana Boroo, Prince Williams, Rex Omar, Mark Okraku Mantey and a host of others in the media fraternity.

Meanwhile, social distancing was truly observed at the public gathering.

Hitz FM's U Sey Wetin host Prince Tsegah couldnt hold back emotions when he had to press the button for the cremation of his late 82-year-old mother, Vivian Seshie Tsegah.
Don Tsegah in tears as he gets consoled at mother’s funeral
Don Tsegah's mother laid-in-state
Prince Tsegah’s late mother, Vivian Tsegah laid-in-state

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR