Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has wished his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, long life and prosperity on her birthday.

Shatta made his wish via his official Instagram page, saying he was glad Michy gave him a strong and intelligent son, Majesty.

His caption read:

Happy birthday 🎊🎂🎈🎁🎉 michygh . Its your day live it, love it, celebrate it to the fullest. May God bless you and give you long life and prosperity. Still got love for giving me a strong and intelligent son (Majesty)❤️ God knows best… Peace out!!!! ✌️ [SIC]

Shatta Wale and Michy dated for about seven years, where she bore a son for him but their relationship landed on rocks after they had many disagreements.

At a point, Shatta Wale said he begged Shatta Michy to return home with his son but she rubbished his plea.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, Shatta Wale said he set up a rendezvous with Michy and Reverend Obofour in Kumasi but she listened to none of them.

According to the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker, the reason his relationship went down the drain with Michy was because “she listens to her friends than her boyfriend.”

He explained that though people think he is the one maltreating her, Michelle, as he affectionately calls her, has caused him many damages too.

Shatta said while he was making efforts to make Michy live a corporate lifestyle, she only wanted to party with her friends in the club and he disliked that.

But Michy also said she had many reasons to move away from the Shatta Movement boss.