Ghanaian actress cum singer, Emelia Brobbey, has released video of a song she recorded with late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Even though it is not clear when the song was recorded, it comes days after the death of the former Kumawood actor’s demise.

The video, which was posted on instagram, captures Emelia singing the chorus while Bishop Nyarko sang the other verses amid playing of a guitar.

The love song captured parts of Becca’s song in which she featured Bisa Kdei’s Hw3 di33 Odo ay3 me track and can qualify as its cover.

Watch the video below: