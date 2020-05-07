Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu and her colleague Christiana Awuni, were all in tears when they visited the late Bishop Nyarko’s mother on Wednesday.

The popular actor before his death on Saturday, May 2, 2020 quit acting to follow the footsteps of Majid Michel to preach the gospel of God.

Actresses Asiedu and Awuni broke into tears just after visiting the mother and the family of Bishop Nyarko to send their condolences.

In the video MyNewsGh sighted, they could not hold back their tears as they cried their heart out for some minutes before communicating with the family.

Brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Isaac Darko in an interview with SVTV Africa revealed that there will be a private one-week observation at their residence in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

According to him, the private one-week observation will take place on Saturday, May 9 at Lake Side–Ashaley Botwe near the Police Station and Pakoso–Asokore Mampong in Kumasi.

Watch the video below: