Kumawood actress, Yaa Jackson, says she has seen the true light, therefore, she is throwing away her past life.

The Kumawood actress, who has been gaining notoriety with her growing risque personality on social media, has shared a photo of herself in a white dress to say that “Past life over. Recognised my saviour now and in Him is life.”

READ MORE:

I’m the biggest Kumawood actress after McBrown – 17-year-old Yaa Jackson brags

Yaa Jackson causes commotion online with X-rated picture

Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson shows off her curves in new photo

The 20-year-old continued that: “I’m more than aware now we will die and leave everything on this earth.” Adding why she is making this decision now, she added in her caption that: “My repentance is because of the deaths happening across the world now.”

Check it out below: