President Nana Akufo-Addo later today is to commence a three-day meeting with Cabinet ministers.

The meeting, made known by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, is to assess the impact made so far by the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s economy.

The president has instructed all ministers to report on the impact of COVID-19 across their sectors and proffer recommendations for recovery, he said at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah asserted decisions taken after the three-day Cabinet meeting will form the basis for the mid-year budget review to be presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister.

About eight weeks into the pandemic in Ghana and as we get closer to mid-year, Government of Ghana has actual data on the real impact of Covid-19 across various sectors, the data will be examined along with recommendations which will commence preparations for laying same before parliament during the mid-year budget review, he said.