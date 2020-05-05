Kumawood actress, Akyere Bruwaa, has expressed reservations about how some actors chose to to mourn the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, by recording themselves on camera and subsequently posting them on social media.

According to the actress, placing a camera in front of her to cry as a result of losing a dear one is not something she considers as normal.

She stated that others also find delight in doing that, hence she is in no position to criticise them.

She further disclosed that the action, which was taken by the mother of the late actor, was right; adding that she shielded her son from unnecessary public attention.

According to the actress, perhaps if her fellow actors and actresses were given the opportunity to visit the late Bishop Nyarko on his sickbed, pictures might just surface on the internet which would have created a whole lot of problems for the family by now.

She told Accra based sammykaymedia.com that actors and actresses did not make any contribution for him during the time he was ill because the late Bishop told them he was well and healthy, hence it wasn’t necessary for them to visit him.

The news of the sudden death of the Ghanaian actor has indeed caused pain and sorrow to his compatriots in the movie industry.

