The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has backed calls for a temporal opening of Ghana’s borders.

This, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said would allow Ghanaians stranded abroad to return home.

He was responding to concerns from Ghanaians who have been left stranded abroad thorough his Facebook page.

Mr Ablakwa who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency appealed to the President to relax the restrictions for such category of people to return home.

He said he has received calls from Ghanaians who are stranded in other countries, appealing for the intervention so they can come home.

“I appeal to President Akufo-Addo to grant our fellow citizens a narrow window of return & be quarantined,” the North Tongu MP wrote on Facebook.