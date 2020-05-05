Goldfields Ghana has confirmed first Covid-19 case at its Tarkwa mine in the Western region.
In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the company said it received the test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute on Monday, May 3, 2020.
The patient, who is a worker of one of the mining contractors, and his wife have been isolated and are receiving treatment.
The couple are in stable condition, the statement said.
Below is the full statement: