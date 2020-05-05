Goldfields Ghana has confirmed first Covid-19 case at its Tarkwa mine in the Western region.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the company said it received the test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute on Monday, May 3, 2020.

The patient, who is a worker of one of the mining contractors, and his wife have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

The couple are in stable condition, the statement said.

