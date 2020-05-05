Chief of Kwesikrom, Barimah Opoku Affi Nyarko, the traditional leader who has confessed to consulting fraudulent spiritualist, Power 1, for money-doubling rituals has vowed not to advice any of his children to engage in any such act.

Barimah Nyarko had confessed on Adom 106.3 FM‘s morning show, Dwaso Nsem that he had consulted the fetish priest in his bid to raise money for the renovation of his dilapidated palace.

He said Power 1, the spiritualist didn’t tell him the instant money ritual involved any human sacrifice except for the information that the ritual would take three months for the money to come.

Barimah Nyarko who now has egg on his face after an agreement he signed with the fake spiritualist has gone viral, says he wouldn’t advise any of his children to engage in the act which he now describes as evil.

Power 1, a fetish priest resident at Sakyikrom, near Adeiso in the Eastern region, is currently in the grips of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, for confessing to killing people and the possession of human parts.

At least three headless bodies, along with fresh human head, skulls and other human parts tied in a polythene bag ready to be used for sacrifice were discovered in the swoop.