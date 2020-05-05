Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has revealed he is exposed to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) than people can imagine.

He explained that he, together with medical doctors managing the Covid-19 cases “get closer to persons who have tested positive” on daily basis thus stands a greater chance of getting the virus.

The Health Minister made the comments while giving updates on Ghana’s COVID-19 situation and what government is doing to prevent the spread in Accra.

According to him, his relationship with close relatives including his wife has been affected because “I tell them not to get close to me”.

Hon. Agyemang-Manu underscored the need for every citizen to make it a point to adhere to laid-down preventive measures including the social distancing protocols that have been trumpeted over and over.

“Let us observe social distancing protocols; the virus will stay in the world for a very long time,” he stressed.

The Health Minister is confident if the public adheres to all the preventive protocols, Ghana will win the fight against the global pandemic.

“Don’t let us labour in vein; help us fight this virus,” Hon. Agyemang-Manu begged.