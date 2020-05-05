Medical doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital who treated coronavirus (COVID-19) patients expressed their joy at their recovery in a very unique way.
All the seven patients at the nation’s premier have made full recoveries, the Chief Executive Officer of the facility Dr Daniel Asare has said in a statement.
A video shared on Twitter showed the doctors celebrating their success while taking the patients back to their homes.