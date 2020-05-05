The COVID-19 treatment centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has successfully treated and discharged all seven patients who were on admission, a statement from the hospital said.

The release copied to DGN Online and signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KBTH, Dr. Daniel Asare, said the patients were discharged after a series of confirmatory tests returned negative.

The patients, the release said, were from Korle Bu and Bolgatanga Regional hospitals.

“The professional categories of the discharged patients are a nurse, an orderly, a doctor and a security officer, ” it added.

It indicated that the patients were impressed with the level of care and the contributions of the multidisciplinary team that the Hospital has assembled and tasked with the treatment of the patients.

“The team reiterated its commitment to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The discharged patients were urged to be ambassadors in the campaign to dispel the stigma around Covid-19,” according to the release.

The teaching hospital is being used as one of the treatment centers in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

So far 2719 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana with 18 deaths.

Also, 294 patients have recovered from the infection as at May 2.