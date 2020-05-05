The annual ban on drumming and noise-making within the Greater Accra Region will commence on Monday, May 11 and be lifted on Thursday, June 11, the Ga Traditional Council has said.

The Council said the end of the ban, a major factor of the Ga Homowo festival, which is referred to as “Odadaa” celebration, would as usual, be held at the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace, Gbese Blohum.

A statement signed by Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said the Ga Mashie Homowo festival celebration would start with “Shibaa”, which is the clearing of the land from today Monday, May 4, by the Dantu We and end on Tuesday, May 12, with Nae We.

It said the planting of seed corn, also known as “Nmaa Dumo” would proceed on Monday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 19.

It said the harvesting of corn, “Nmaa Faa” rites would start from Monday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 9.

The statement said the Council is appealing to all indigenes in and around the Accra Metropolis and all the towns and villages under the jurisdiction of the Ga Traditional Area and the public to cooperate with the Council during the stated period.

It said the Council is aware of the difficult times the country was in due to the Coronavirus pandemic “and we request all citizenry to follow the directives of the Central Government on social distancing, wearing of the face and nose masks, washing of hands with soap and running water as many times as you can and the use of hand sanitizers.

“Please we also advise that as much as possible, stay home if you can”.

The Council, is also advising all Wulomei, Fetish Priests and Priestesses, Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei who would be overseeing the rites of the festival to ensure that they abide by the social distancing protocols at all times, adding that the attendance per a rite should not exceed 25 persons.

It said: “Though we are not in normal times, let us not lose sight of the fact that throughout the country, we have varied cultures, customs, traditions and festivals, which are observed with awe and reverence.

“Let us, therefore, with one accord, cooperate in observing that of the Gas’. On this note we implore the security agencies to ensure compliance”, the statement added.

The Homowo festival is a unique celebration of the people of Ga descent where the rich culture of the indigenes of the Ga State is showcased to the public. It is celebrated throughout the Ga States including Ga Mashie.