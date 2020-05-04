Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has revealed the COVID-19 awareness billboard which has President Nana Akufo-Addo without a mask is being removed.

He stated emphatically that, those who mounted the billboard did not consult the government before the exercise.

“No one can tell us that, they coordinated with us with imaging and messaging,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The government has been lampooned for mounting the said billboard after President Akufo-Addo asked the citizenry to wear nose mask.

This generated criticism on social media with many questioning the commitment of government’s campaign against the virus.

But the Information Minister said though they appreciate the effort of the private company, it did not have the approval of the government.

He explained that, President Akufo-Addo at his last public appearance wore a mask until he addressed the nation.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah appealed to corporate bodies who have the intent to support the government’s COVID-19 campaign to contact them to agree on the “imaging and messaging” before a billboard is mounted.

