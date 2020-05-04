The prime suspect involved in the killing of the Assemblyman for Sogakope South, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli has confessed.

Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, disclosed this at a press conference on progress of investigation on cases that have generated national interest for the first quarter.

According to COP Yeboah, the prime suspect confessed that the deceased was stabbed and shot to death because he tried to fight back.

He stated that the suspect, whose name was only given as Amos, has also denied any contract killing as speculated by some opinion leaders and a section of the public.

COP Yeboah said the suspect, who was arrested on 24th March, 2020, admitted his involvement and mentioned the names of his accomplices as well as their leader.

He said Amos also provided information on where they met to strategise before they went for the robbery and the role each played.

“He confessed that he, together with one of the persons on the run, shot the deceased after the deceased resisted which made them shoot him,” he added.

Mr Adzahli was shot multiple times in his home on March 1, 2020, in what residents suspected to be contract killing.

The incident sparked violent protests by the residents who said security in the area was poor.