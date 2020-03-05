Relatives of wife of Sogakope South Assembly member, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli who was murdered in his home have visited the home to understand for themselves exactly how Sunday’s attack happened.

Clad in red and black mourning clothes and numbering about twenty, the family went round the building which is currently unoccupied to see the ruins for themselves.

family of Sogakope assembly member visit crime scene

The family members told Joy News the loss of Mawutor Adzahli is a big blow to them and a void they cannot fill.

OTHER STORIES

They are however confident that the killers would be found.

family of Sogakope assembly member visit crime scene

The deceased, who doubled as a mobile money vendor, was shot dead on Sunday dawn.

Reports indicate that the victim fought the suspects numbering eight with one of them in a hood who tried to snatch his safe.

Again, one of the assailants was reportedly wearing a mask while the rest were bare-faced.

The wife and a child of the deceased were also injured and are currently under emergency care at the Sogakope District Hospital.