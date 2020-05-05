New Patriotic Party Chairman for the Asuogyaman constituency, Dr Akyea Darkwa, has been involved in a serious accident on the Asutware-Akosombo road in the Eastern region.

Dr Darkwa sustained multiple fracture in the Right leg and hand and had several injuries.

He is currently on admission at the Akosombo hospital awaiting referral to the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua.

A close source to Dr Darkwa disclosed to Maxwell Kudekor that his vehicle ran into a broken down truck packed in the middle of the road without reflectors or any warning sign.

The Chairman was returning from Accra with other members of his executives after taking delivery of campaign vehicles from the NPP headquarters for orphan constituencies.

ALSO READ:

He was billed to commission a project this morning to distribute free nose masks to Asuogyaman constituents before his accident.