New Patriotic Party Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has asked Professor Kwamena Ahwoi to direct his calls to desist from politicisation of Coronavirus to former President John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after the former Local Government Minister accused the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of politicising the coronavirus pandemic by comparing it to how well the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dealt with Ghana’s ‘dumsor’ crisis.

Prof Ahwoi believes Dr Bawumia’s comparison of the coronavirus crisis, which cost is calculated in loss of human lives, with one which has to do with loss of material production is worrying.

However, Mr Otchere-Darko, taking to twitter to comment on the issue, said “I’ve seen a headline from veteran politician and (P)NDC elder, Kwamena Ahwoi calling for the politicisation of the pandemic to stop.

“I would be surprised to hear he’d lost John Mahama’s direct number.”

