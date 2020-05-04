Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hit back at former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments about how the current administration’s discontinuation of projects he started has badly affected Ghana’s Covid-19 fight.

The Vice President has asked Mr Mahama to stop “embarrassing himself by looking and comparing data on infrastructure between his regime and that of the current administration.

The vice President who was interacting with the media after chairing a coronavirus meeting at the Jubilee House, Monday morning, also bragged that no government in the 4th republic has delivered as much infrastructure in its first term as the Akufo-Addo-led government.

On leadership in times of crisis, Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo government has demonstrated leadership and competence amidst the Covid-19 pandemic better than the former president.

He further accused the former president of failing to properly manage the dumsor situation during his time.