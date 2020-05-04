Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie of Potter’s City at Miotso Prampram, has recommended breast sucking as a therapy against pressure for married men.

According to him, when you get tired, one of the things that relaxes the mind to the core is sucking a breast.

Using himself as an example, he said “this is the reason why I keep on preaching.”

MORE:

“When you get tired one of the things that relaxes the mind is breast. I will not collect offering for this one, no matter how stressful you are, just get breast and start sucking, you will cool down. Even if you don’t have AC, you will still cool down.

“I have thought you one secret in life, anytime you feel like you are having tension, just turn around on your bed and start sucking breast, you will tame down,” he recommended to his followers through preaching.

Watch the video above: