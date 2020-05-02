Business mogul and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has advised young men and women who aspire to be politicians in the country to, as a matter of necessity, have well-paying jobs or businesses before entering into politics, else they risk being disgraced.

Some Ghanaian youth have over the years seen politics as a means of making good money for themselves and their families.

There have been numerous instances in which people who didn’t have much, entered into the political space and in no time became very successful.

But the law maker, speaking on Accra-based YFM, said young people who get into politics with the motive of making money with no already established business or source of income will be disgraced in the end.

OTHER STORIES:

Woman causes stir with Bible as face mask (Watch)

Akropong chieftaincy tango finally over; process to install Akuapemhene underway [Photos]

According to him, politics is not a money-making venture but rather it is financially draining and demanding, and so the only way one can make profit would be to steal from the country.

Being a Member of Parliament comes with huge demands and if you do not have the financial muscle, you’ll fall out of favour with your people, Mr Agyapong said.

The question I ask people who come to me for support to contest for political positions especially MP positions, is whether they have jobs. This is because if you see politics as a lucrative venture where you can make money, you’ll be disgraced in the end. Politics is demanding, like you said people form long queues in my house for money, they don’t care where you get the money from, all they need is for you to support them so if you don’t have a business that backs you, you will be disgraced, he added.