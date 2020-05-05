Happy 60th Birthday 🎉🎈 to Mrs Eleanor Amanor(Mama Effe) The arrival of Mama 1 🤩🥰😘 Posted by Nhyira 104.5 FM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Long life and prosperity has been the prayer of team members of Multimedia’s Kumasi-based subsidiary, Nhyira FM as one of its on-air personalities marks her birthday.

Mama Effe, as she is popularly called, has grown in grace to witness her 60th birthday today, May 5, 2020 and her team has thought it wise to celebrate her milestone.

The eloquent presenter, who started trail blazing in the Multimedia Group as far back as 1995, has garnered sufficient admiration from her team and audience far and near.

As host of ‘Obra’ and former Host of ‘Maa Nsem Nie’ and ‘Nmaa Formular’, she has carved her name in gold in the land of tradition in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital and the whole of Ghana.

Some 23 out of her 60 years on this beautiful land called earth has been devoted to serving people and cherished audience through the powerful medium of radio.

As part of celebrations, a walkway hoisted with balloons awaited Mama Effe as she entered the premises for her usual duties.