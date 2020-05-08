Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has denied filming herself crying for the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

According to her, she was on set when some colleagues broke the news to her and could not have recorded herself to post on social media.

After news of the actor’s demise went rife on May 2, some Kumawood personalities released video clips which captured them weeping profusely as they mourned their colleague.

In a video that has gone viral, the popular actress, who could not hold back her tears, sang ‘obiara b3 wu’ which means ‘everybody will die’.

Reacting to the video on Adom TV’s morning show Badwam, she said she has no idea how that video landed on social media.

READ ALSO:

Tears flow as Mercy Asiedu, Christiana Awuni visit Bishop Nyarko’s family

Mercy Asiedu weeps over actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s death [Video]

Bishop Nyarko’s Death: Lil Win reacts to criticisms of ‘monetised tears’ [Video]

“If I really wanted to post a video of me crying on social media, I’d have dressed appropriately. Till now, I have no idea as to who sent a video of me crying onto social media.

“I won’t cry into a camera and post on social media just to show people that I’m sad about the demise of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, never,” she said.

She continued that: “Even when you take care of animals and they die, you are pained and so why would a human being die and I would be happy about it and post while crying?” she quizzed.

Meanwhile, the family of late actor has disclosed the private one-week observation will take place on Saturday, May 9 at Lakeside–Ashaley Botwe near the Police Station and Pakoso–Asokore Mampong in Kumasi.