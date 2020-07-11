Nollywood actress and new mum, Regina Daniels, has given her fans and followers a sneak peek into what a typical sports day in her family looks like.

The sports day holds every Sunday and it is one of the ways the large family bonds with one another.

The new mum shared a video on her YouTube channel.

The actress, who was still pregnant with her baby, was spotted in a car with her billionaire husband as they journeyed to the family clubhouse.

The children were in a minibus while the first wife was driven in a beautiful black jeep.

As soon as the family arrived at the clubhouse, everyone changed to their sports wears except actress Daniels who was heavily pregnant.

Her step-kids showed off their swimming skills. In a part of the video, the actress’ step-kid called Naya beat her mum in a swimming contest as the others cheered her.

The video also showed billionaire Nwoko bonding with his children over a game of tennis and football.

Watch the video below:



