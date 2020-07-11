Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has suggested to the Ghana Police Service to arrest self-styled relationship and marriage counselor George Lutterodt for interrogation over his comments on rape.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s suggestion follows condemnation of the comments by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The Ministry described his comments as disgusting, adding that the loud counselor was a threat and a danger to the country.

Mr Otchere-Darko posted: May I suggest that the Police take immediate steps to ‘invite’ Mr Lutterodt (and, please stop using the title Counsellor!) to interrogate him to provide further and better particulars as to how many of his own victims enjoyed being raped, as he so claims? 

Mr Lutterodt has been condemned for suggesting that rape victims enjoy the act of being raped at some point during the act.


