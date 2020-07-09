Ghanaian movie producer and actress, Ama K Abebrese, has taken Counselor Lutterodt to the cleaners for promoting what she calls “rape culture”.

The self-acclaimed counselor had claimed on a discussion programme on Adom TV that rape victims enjoy the act at some point point when they are being raped.

He had, as part of his claim, said his comments were based on accounts of victims who have spoken to him.

But as an advocate against rape, Ama K Abebrese quickly took to social media to address Counselor Lutterodt’s comments.

She described Mr Lutterodt as “a rape apologist”.

“One of the worse I have seen because he masquerades with the title of ‘counsellor’ to essentially justify and normalise rape culture with a reprehensible statement that ‘all victims of rape enjoy the act,” she posted.

Check out her series of posts on the matter below:

“Every Rape Victim Enjoys the Act”

This is a quote from a self professed ‘counsellor’ George Lutterodt from Ghana on a tv show yesterday.

He goes on to say that rape victims enjoy being raped regardless of their unwillingness in beginning of an act of rape. pic.twitter.com/o6MPis3hTL — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) July 9, 2020

Something that any real professional counsellor and expert will discredit.

This is highly irresponsible and a very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture. He claims he has spoken to ‘many rape victims’ and his assertions are based on that. Despicable. — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) July 9, 2020

This perpetuates victim blaming and trivialises what rape survivors go through.

His comments are deplorable, especially at a time in Ghana, and beyond when so many people are advocating for victims of rape and sexual assault in their fight for justice. — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) July 9, 2020

Taking further action, the ‘Sinking Sands’ actress called Hon Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to draw her ministry’s attention to the issue.

I am calling on every media organisation in Ghana and @NCAGhana to ban the unregistered self professed ‘counsellor’ Lutterot for his deplorable statements. He is a rape apologist. His comments fuels sexual violence and rape culture.



He states “Every rape victim enjoys the act”. pic.twitter.com/SYrMp7z27Q — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) July 9, 2020

I have also spoken on the phone with Hon Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection ( @MoGCSP_Ghana ) and brought this to her attention. — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) July 9, 2020

@MoGCSP_Ghana you released a statement to prosecute Akuapem Poloo for a picture.



Here is a grown man vigorously saying that rape victims enjoy rape.



USE YOUR MANDATE AND REMOVE THIS MAN FROM THE PUBLIC!



HE IS EMBOLDENING RAPIST’S RAPE!!!



DO YOUR DAMN JOBS!!! https://t.co/wcWTS6VMO4 — Ariel🌺 (@Sai_Pher) July 9, 2020

See other reactions from social media users:

YES! He is fueling Rape culture and sexual violence! This is clear case of a Rapist who’s sending out a direct message to the general public that Rape is okay. In his own words! He must be arrested and used as a scapegoat! #arrestgeorgelutterodt https://t.co/Ureh5bWjZ3 — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) July 9, 2020

thats my guy, but this is wrong. — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) July 9, 2020