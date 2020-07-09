Counsellor George Lutterodt

Ghanaian movie producer and actress, Ama K Abebrese, has taken Counselor Lutterodt to the cleaners for promoting what she calls “rape culture”.

The self-acclaimed counselor had claimed on a discussion programme on Adom TV that rape victims enjoy the act at some point point when they are being raped.

He had, as part of his claim, said his comments were based on accounts of victims who have spoken to him.

But as an advocate against rape, Ama K Abebrese quickly took to social media to address Counselor Lutterodt’s comments.

She described Mr Lutterodt as “a rape apologist”.

“One of the worse I have seen because he masquerades with the title of ‘counsellor’ to essentially justify and normalise rape culture with a reprehensible statement that ‘all victims of rape enjoy the act,” she posted.

Taking further action, the ‘Sinking Sands’ actress called Hon Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to draw her ministry’s attention to the issue.

