Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, following her comments in an interview that seemed like an attack on Joe Mettle, gained popularity in the last weeks.

Her brawl with Mr Mettle caught the attention of ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana who, in reaction, lambasted her for attacking her fellow in God’s work.

Fast forward, controversial counselor George Lutterodt, speaking on TV Africa’s morning show, said the gospel musician is his girlfriend and he plans on having s3x with her.

According to him, he wishes to have an affair with her and get her pregnant because he wants to break her record of not wanting to marry a pastor due to her virginity.

“She’s my girlfriend and one of the ladies I’m going to have sexual intercourse with and produce a child to break her record of not loving to marry a pastor. So I have my eye on her seriously,” he was quoted by ghpage.