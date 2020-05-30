Dr Sekou Nkrumah, the youngest son of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has described the National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and leading member of the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters’ Register as National Democratic Congress’ NDC) sidekick.

According to him, Bernard Mornah is in bed with the NDC.

Mr Mornah has joined the NDC in resisting moves by the Electoral Commission to compile a new Voters Register, although his party, the PNC has a different stance.

