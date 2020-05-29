The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thrown their support behind an alleged inflammatory statement made by the National Chairman of the PNC and Leading member of the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters’ Register (IPRAN).

Bernard Mornah who has since been invited by the police to aid in investigations about his statement is said to have strongly cautioned the EC at a press conference of a potential outbreak of political violence at registration centres.

According to Bernard Mornah, the violence will be as a result of the exclusion of the existing voters ID card from the list of identification requirements for the new voter registration exercise the EC intends to undertake.

But the NDC in a statement copied to Joy News said “for purposes of emphasis, the NDC wholly endorses and subscribes fully to the comments made by Comrade Bernard Mornah.”

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor said the unwavering decision of the Jean Mensa-led EC to compile a “needless, illogical and wasteful” new Voters’ register could spark chaos and political unrest in the country.

“Furthermore, the continuous unjustifiable intransigence of the EC and flagrant disregard for stakeholder consultations and consensus building in the handling of the processes leading to the 2020 general elections is a recipe for confusion and democratic retrogression.”

The NDC described the police’s invite “political puppetism and part of a grand orchestration” to stifle opposition to the new voters’ register.

The NDC in the press statement however said they are unrelentingly going to oppose the new voters’ registration exercise and will thwart the alleged plan of the EC boss to skew the voters’ registration exercise in order to rig the 2020 general elections for Akufo-Addo and his ruling NPP.

“And, we shall employ every legitimate means to stop this evil conspiracy of the EC, NIA and the ruling NPP.”

They called on members of the NDC and the general public to show solidarity with Bernard Mornah on Tuesday at the CID Headquarters.

“The Resistance remains committed to the intrinsic responsibility bestowed on us by the 1992 Constitution of the Republic to protect and maintain the sanctity of Ghana’s electoral process and to resist the oppressors rule.”