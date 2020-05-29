Fifty seven workers on Tullow Ghana’s contractor support vessel CSV Lancelot have test positive for Covid-19.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the company said, “GHS has confirmed today, that 57 of the 200 personnel onboard the CSV Lancelot tested positive for Covid-19.”

The statement added that all affected personnel are being brought onshore for isolation and case management.

Regarding the earlier two positive cases recorded onboard the Kwame Nkrumah (KNK) FPSO, Tullow said the GHS, as part of contact tracing and testing has revealed one positive case.

