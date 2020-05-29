President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed processes that will pave the way for the construction of the multi-purpose Pwalugu dam.

According to him, funding is from the syno-hydro deal from China but due to the coronavirus, it is now that things are picking up again.

President Akufo-Addo stated this when a delegation from the Bonaboto area of the Upper East region, called on him at the Jubilee House.

The leader of delegation, Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebtang Robert Mosore, Paramount Chief of the Talansi Traditional Area and Member of the Council of state, had raised concern over the delay.

Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebtang Robert Mosore, Paramount chief of Talensi Traditional Area addressing the meeting.

While commending the government for social intervention initiated so far, Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebtang and Robert Mosore also spoke about some roads that need attention including Bongo-Balongo Bridge which forms part of the Bongo-Namon road.

According to the chief, work had stalled on the bridge and urged the government to get contractors on site.