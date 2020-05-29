Officials of the third party company, Payboy appointed by defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold to negotiate settlement with its unpaid customers have been arrested.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) which made the arrest explained that, officials of the digital payment, marketing and promotions company don’t have the requisite licence to operate.

“Initial investigations have revealed that the company was operating without the requisite licenses from either the Bank of Ghana or the Security and Exchanges Commission,” a statement issued by EOCO said.

