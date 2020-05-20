Defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has appointed a third party to negotiate settlement with their unpaid customers.
Playboy, a digital payment marketing and promotions company, will negotiate and facilitate the payment of the investment of their customers whose monies are still stuck with them.
This was contained in a statement issued by management of Menzgold copied to Adomonline.com.
The firm urged its disgruntled customers to cooperate with the new arrangement “as we strive to achieve this noble debt settlement objective,” the statement said.
BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT: