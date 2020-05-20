A 54-year-old businessman has been put before a Koforidua District Magistrate Court for filming and circulating nude videos of his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The accused, Nana Yaw Mante, has been charged for obscenity contrary to section 281(i) B of the Criminal Offence Act,29/60.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant George Defia, told the Court, presided over by His Worship, Nana Osei Assibey on Tuesday, May 19 that the accused person and the victim, a Senior High School dropout are both natives of Awukugua in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

According to the prosecuting Officer, two years ago, the accused met the victim who had dropped out of school due to financial challenges, and under the pretext of assisting her to go back to school, took undue advantage and entered into a sexual relationship with her.

Family of the victim became suspicious and confronted the accused person but he denied having sexual relations with the victim. The relationship hit the rocks due to disapproval and pestering by the family. However, in 2019, the accused convinced the victim and they reunited.

The accused person – Nana Yaw Mante, for fear of losing the victim again, told her that he had taken her to a shrine and the gods were demanding to see her nakedness.

In November 2019, the accused lured the victim to Dawu near Adukrom-Akuapem where he recorded series of sexually explicit videos of themselves.

The accused later circulated the videos of the victim to her Aunty and two other men he alleged were also dating the victim. The videos went viral on social media in February 2020.

The victim reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua.

The accused was arrested on February 7, 2020 and in his caution statement admitted recording the sexually explicit videos of the victim and sharing same.

The receivers of the videos confirmed to Police during interrogation that the accused sent them to them but denied circulating on social media.

Case management on the matter has been completed for trial to begin on the next adjourned date of May 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, the accused person has been granted bail.