An Accra District Court has granted GH¢100,000 bail to Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim after he pleaded not guilty to all two charges leveled against him.

He was also granted bail with three sureties, one to be justified which left him in the police custody as at last night.

Angel Obinim has been charged with forgery of false documents and publication of false news contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the criminal offences Act 1960(Act 29).

The trial judge, Rosemond Agyire, granted the bail when the lawyer of Bishop Obinim, Raphael Opoku Adusei, told the court his client is innocent and not fit as he was admitted at the hospital last week.

Angel Obinim will re-appear in court on June 1.

