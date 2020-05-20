Ever wanted to know more about Ghanaian musician Yaw Sarpong?

With a career spanning over 40 years, we share a few highlighters below:

These were documented from a recent interview on Y102.5FM in Kumasi.

1. Born in Accra to a Member of Parliament, Mr Sarpong’s high school dreams would be cut short as his father passed away in 1966 after being imprisoned during Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s overthrow.

2. Due to economic hardships after the death of his father, Mr Sarpong’s mother had to relocate to Akyease in Kumasi where he hails from.

3. With a passion for singing, Mr Sarpong in the early stages of life joined the Methodist singing group at Asuofua (in the Ashanti Region) where he was discovered by one Medical Doctor who also wanted to form a music group in 1971. The group used to perform in churches and other event centres.

4. Once during such performances at Asuase in Kumasi, a pastor approached Mr Sarpong and offered to take care of him. Mr Sarpong took the chance and lived with him.

5. At a church performance, Mr Sarpong was spotted by Professor Kofi Abraham who liked him and offered to take care of him.

6. In 1984, he left music legend Kofi Abraham for Accra where he worked as a taxi driver for almost two years (1984 to 1986).

7. He then left for Liberia where he established Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo (1986).

8. The group was made of Liberians, Ghanaians and Sierra Leonians.

9. Prior to traveling to Liberia, he had recorded his first album in 1981 titled Adesrede (Request) and second album between 1983 and 1984.

10. He chose the name Asomafo which translates as ‘Messengers’ because he believed he was not working on his own, neither were the group members, hence being mere messengers of God’s word.