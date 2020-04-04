Legendary Gospel Musician, Yaw Sarpong, has revealed how an embarrassing moment at the America Embassy later earned him a five year visa.

According musician Sarpong, he was selected together with Suzzy and Mart, as well as Seth Frimpong of ‘Mehuri so’ fame for a concert in America to raise funds for the renovation of the Korle Bu Hospital.

However, upon arrival at the embassy, his colleagues were granted three visas after a short interview on the purpose of travel.

To his utmost surprise, he said he was asked to prove beyond reasonable doubt he was selected for the concert too and after hours of conviction, he was turned down.

Mr Sarpong, who disclosed his disappointed at the process, said he went back to the embassy the next day with copies of his songs after a fervent prayer the previous night.

“Immediately I got to the embassy, they were quick to make me out and I also didn’t hesitate to pour out my CDs in front of them. Luckily for me, a Ghanaian who works at the embassy also came to testify that I am one of the greatest gospel musicians in Ghana,” he said on Accra based TV3.

He said the embassy officials apologised to him and granted a five year stay in the United States though he needed just a month stay for the concert and fund raising.

Mr Sarpong is known for his numerous hit songs with the Asomafo band with the unique vocalist and songstress, Tiwaah.

He also recently featured Sarkodie in a new song titled ‘Ahobraseɛ’ which talks about being humble and living a simple life when God blesses people with wealth and riches.