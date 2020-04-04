Renowned gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has expressed his admiration for President Nana Akufo-Addo over the president’s decision to call for a national day of prayers and fasting, following the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus in the country.

To Mr Sarpong, aside the directives issued by the president coupled with the various preventive measures Ghanaians are advised to follow to avoid contracting the disease, prayer remains the best approach to adopt in the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

“I was very happy when I heard our President call for prayers and fasting. In fact, my heart was and is still overjoyed because I know with issues like this, we see the virus as an enemy and if you really want to fight your enemy, you don’t use physical weapons. As Christians, the weapon we use in fighting our enemies is prayer and so may God bless Akufo-Addo for taking such a bold step,” he told Accra based TV3.

ALSO: I don’t believe coronavirus killed my father – Obour

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, declared a national day of fasting and prayer as the country grappled and continues to grapple with the increasing spread of Covid-19.

The President’s call for a national day of fasting and prayer came after the country recorded 21 cases with one death from the coronavirus disease.