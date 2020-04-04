The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit court has remanded into police custody 14 persons for defying the lockdown directives.

These persons were arrested in Kasoa after several police interrogations proved they were not part of the exempted professions but just loitering.

ALSO: Lockdown: Police officer arrested for assaulting worker who was picking up a friend

The Kasoa District Police commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame, said the prosecution will use Act 10/12 of 2020 of the imposition restriction bill.

He also expressed worry over the excuses Kasoa residents give just to stay outside, adding that they were ready to enforce the law now.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Michael Mensah, cautioned the residents to strictly adhere to the directives.

Meanwhile, the defiant residents are set to reappear in court on April 16, 2020.