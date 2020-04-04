Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has assured supporters that the club is working to get the best assistant coach.

The 19 times Ghana Premier League champions have been without an assistant coach since Edward Nii Odoom was named as the interim coach for the club.

Kim Grant, who was the head coach and technical director for the club, was shown the exit after losing to Berekum Chelsea in the match-day one fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Last month, Adomonline.com reported Mr Odoom has submitted three names to the board of the club.

However, Mr Moore in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show shared the club is working tirelessly to make sure they get the right person for the job.

READ ALSO

“For an assistant coach we will get one, we will get one very soon,” Mr Moore said.

“We want to make sure that we get the best assistant coach that we can have so the board will not be in a rush to appoint anybody.

“The head coach is aware of the work that is going on behind the scene to get him the best support that he can get,” he said.

Currently, the season is on suspension following government’s decision to ban all public activities due to spread of coronavirus pandemic.